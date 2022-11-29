Whitehaven Edge activity centre progress 'so exciting'
A £4.7m activity centre which bosses hope will attract thousands of visitors to west Cumbria has reached a milestone.
The facility on the Whitehaven coast, called The Edge, has seen finishing touches put to its steel frame.
Expected to open next summer, the completed structure is set to resemble washed-up sandstone pebbles.
As well as providing watersports facilities, it will host a variety of other activities and events.
The top two floors will provide accommodation for visitors exploring the coastline and tackling the Coast-to-Coast bike route.
Work on the three-storey building began in January. The next stage will see it weather-proofed before zinc cladding is added to give it a copper-coloured finish.
Bosses hope it will attract about 10,000 visitors annually.
John Baker, chief executive officer of Whitehaven Harbour Commissioners, said it was "so exciting" to see the centre taking shape.
"[Our] mission is to ensure the harbour is somewhere local people can really be proud of. We also want it to act as a beacon for tourism," he said.
"Having a vision is one thing, it's quite another to see it come to life. I commend everyone that has been involved in this project so far and helped make it happen."
