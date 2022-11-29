Eleanor Williams: Accused 'hit herself with hammer and lied about rape'
The jury in the trial of a woman accused of lying about being groomed by a gang has been shown the hammer she allegedly used to injure herself.
Eleanor Williams, 21, claimed she had been attacked and raped by three Asian men when she was found injured in May 2020, a court has heard.
The prosecution alleges she caused the injuries to herself.
Miss Williams, from Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, denies seven counts of perverting the course of justice.
The prosecution claims Miss Williams inflicted her wounds on herself with a claw hammer that was recovered from a field.
The weapon, which had "extensive blood staining", was passed around the jury in an evidence bag at Preston Crown Court.
Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Robert Altham, told jurors it would be "extremely undesirable" for anyone to touch the exhibit but if they felt the need to take it out of the packaging at a later stage, arrangements may be made.
Circular bruises
The defendant had bought a similar hammer eight days before the supposed attack, the court heard.
Forensic scientist Jasmine Mears said DNA profiles on the hammer matched Miss Williams and it was a billion times more likely that DNA on the tool's shaft and handle belonged to her than to anyone else.
She said there was no indication of anyone else's profile on the hammer, although she conceded it was possible for someone to touch an item and not leave traceable DNA.
Photographs of Miss Williams' injuries, including a swollen eye, cut finger and bruises to her arms and legs, were shown to the jury.
Home Office pathologist Dr Alison Armour said the defendant had eight injuries to her head and face, including bruising and swelling to her right eye.
She said photographs also showed a cut to Miss Williams' left little finger and circular-shaped bruises to her arms.
There were also round bruises to the front of her abdomen as well as superficial abrasions, which Dr Armour said were consistent with scratching with fingernails.
Referring to bruises on the front of Miss Williams' left leg, Dr Armour said: "In my opinion, the bruises were too numerous to count."
She also identified bruises, which were circular in shape and merging, to the front of her right thigh.
The trial continues.
