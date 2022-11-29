Carlisle Castle prisoners' carvings are restored
Carvings made by medieval prisoners of animals or family symbols in a castle's keep have been saved from water damage.
The work at Carlisle Castle included removing sediment from about 300 carvings made by prisoners held there in the 15th Century.
Experts say the carvings - in a tiny room - can now be seen the clearest they have for generations.
Repairs have also carried out by specialists to parts of the roof and some masonry, improving drainage.
Juliet Fellow-Smith, English Heritage property manager at Carlisle Castle, said: "This has been an exciting project and a significant step is ensuring that this much-loved castle is here for many more generations.
"This is the year that marks 900 years since the keep was built in stone and - thanks to the hard work of our specialist teams - the historic fabric and the intriguing images carved into the walls during the 15th Century, are protected for years to come."
Those behind the restoration said saving the carvings of animals and emblems - or family symbols - had been painstaking.
The work, which started at the beginning of the year, has seen conservationists brushing away years of sediment and water damage - which had created crusts of salt in the stonework - by hand.
The conservation project also involved roof repairs to the castle, which was built in 1092 by William II, and was the most besieged castle in England.
It featured prominently in the English Civil War and was fought over by Bonnie Prince Charlie in the 18th Century.
Drainage in the castle's ground level has also been improved and upper levels of the keep have been repointed with a lime-based mortar.
