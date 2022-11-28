Mystery donor gives boxes of books to Barrow school
A school has offered "a thousand thanks" to a mystery donor who sent them 180 books.
Two large boxes were delivered to Greengate Junior School in Barrow, Cumbria, containing more than a book each for the school's 160 pupils.
They included works by Roald Dahl, Jaqueline Wilson and Michael Morpurgo.
Teacher Stephen Leigh said reading was "vitally important" and he hoped the children would remember the stories for the rest of their lives.
Mr Leigh said the school occasionally gets small donations of books so that was what he was expecting when he got an anonymous email asking if he would like some.
But he was amazed when several days later "two really large boxes" arrived containing a "whole range of stuff for our age ranges".
'Worry about reading'
He said: "It's a lot of stuff we would want if we were making a wishlist, certainly stuff the children enjoy."
Mr Leigh told BBC Radio Cumbria it was a school priority that pupils be given books and they "worry considerably" about children's access to reading.
"It's vitally important," he said, adding: "We know when parents share reading with kids they progress better in school.
"[We want to say] a thousand thanks on behalf of the staff and children and parents and families for the gift of a book.
"Books read at an early age can stay with you for the rest of your life."
