Kendal emergency homeless pod approved despite concerns
- Published
An emergency homeless shelter has been approved for use despite concerns over its suitability.
The pod, intended for overnight use, measures 2.4m by 1.8m, and sleeps one.
Kendal-based charity Manna House submitted an application for the structure on land opposite its base at The Stephenson Centre, off Ann Street.
Anti-social behaviour and flooding concerns were raised but councillors said it would "protect the vulnerable" and approved it for a trial year.
The pod will have a single bed, power socket and a chemical toilet.
Earlier, the South Lakeland District Council planning committee heard reservations from case officer Joshua Parkinson.
It was told in a pre-meeting report that police had expressed concerns about anti-social behaviour and the possible "detrimental effect" on neighbouring residents.
Mr Parkinson described the pod as having a "low-quality appearance that would not respond to the surrounding stone-built properties".
He had recommended refusal of the application, also citing concerns about flooding, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said
"It's a good solution to homelessness but it's not a permanent, long-term, sustainable solution," he said at the meeting.
Judith Robinson, Manna House trustee, told councillors a flood risk assessment had been submitted and the site did not flood during 2015's Storm Desmond.
She said its service users "might turn up on a Friday night, [when] it's too late to contact the council and arrange emergency accommodation".
Ms Robinson stressed the pod was only for overnight use and was "not meant for people to live in".
Giles Archibald, Liberal Democrat, said: "This is a clear way, in my view, of protecting the vulnerable."
Janette Jenkinson, Conservative, added: "I think this is a very worthwhile application really, and I wish it success."
Manna House will need to submit another planning application after the year-long trial.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.