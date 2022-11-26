Windermere: Storm Arwen changed landscape for ever, experts say
Storm Arwen has permanently changed parts of Cumbria's landscape, wildlife experts have said.
A clean-up operation continues in the South Lakes after 35 hectares of trees - the size of about 65 football pitches - was wiped out a year ago.
One of the worst-hit spots was around Wray Castle on the shore of Windermere.
John Moffat, from the National Trust, said the challenge was to consider the type of trees that would thrive into the next century amid climate change.
The recovery has also been hampered by further strong winds against the backdrop of diseases affecting trees.
The final phase of the National Trust's tree clear-up operation in South Lakes begins on Monday, with some local roads set to close around Wray so work can be carried out.
Champion tree lost
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Cumbria also lost power when Arwen hit on 26 November, 2021, with Electricity North West committing £16m to improve its network.
Mr Moffat, South Lakes general manager, agreed that the storm had permanently changed the landscape in terms of its visual impact.
"It already looks different - it will continue to look different than it was 13 months ago," he told BBC Radio Cumbria.
"The plantations have gone, so they are seeing bare spaces at the moment.
"We can't put larch back because of the disease, so there will be an element of experimentation.
"We are also trying to think what is going to be thriving here in 50 years and 100 years' time as climate change continues to impact us."
A number of champion trees were also lost, including a crested beech, the largest of its kind in the UK and Ireland.
"It was really hard then, the anniversary has been bringing back memories particularly of that first week as we realised just how bad it was," Mr Moffat added.
"It's still hard - a lot of my team has spent the entire 12 months dealing with it and we still have a lot more to go, so it is draining."
