Police issue burglary warning after 22 South Lakeland break-ins
- Published
Police have issued a warning to homeowners after a spate of break-ins across the south Lakeland area, many of which are believed to have been committed by the same people.
Cumbria Police said there had been 22 break-ins over the "last few months" in places including Dent, Sedbergh, Allithwaite and Grange.
Det Sgt Duncan Helmn said most of the properties were empty with the burglars using the "cover of darkness".
Police are appealing for information.
There have also been break-ins in "a lot of villages in between, including Kirkby Lonsdale, Holme, Burton-in-Kendal, Beetham, Levens, Storth and Arnside", a force spokeswoman said.
'Occupants out'
Mr Helmn said: "We believe that a number of these incidents have been committed by the same person or people.
"In most of the cases the properties have been empty when the burglary has occurred, with the suspects using the cover of darkness."
He said many of the break-ins occurred between 18:00 and 21:00 when "occupants are simply out at evening time".
The burglars have mostly been targeting jewellery and cash, he added.
Police have advised people not to have large amounts of cash in their houses and ensure valuable items of jewellery are in secure places.
Mr Helmn said extra patrols were being carried out across the area.
