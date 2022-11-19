Workington burglar found in stolen jacket jailed
A burglar found wearing a jacket he had just stolen from a clothing shop has been jailed.
Police stopped and searched James Stewart Thompson in Workington, Cumbria, early on Thursday.
He was wearing a Gym King jacket which inquiries quickly revealed had been stolen via a smashed window at K2 Fashion in Murray Road.
Thompson, 42, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 30 weeks at Carlisle Magistrates' Court.
Prosecutor George Shelley said a number of jackets and other clothes - including coats and T-shirts all worth £1,093 - were stolen from the shop by two people caught on CCTV.
Thompson made no comment when interviewed after his arrest, but pleaded guilty to burglary when he appeared in court from custody.
He was said to have 88 previous offences to his name - including dozens for dishonesty - and had been under a previously-imposed community order at the time of this week's crime following three past shop thefts.
Kate Hunter, providing mitigation, told the court of Thompson's heroin addiction, his chaotic lifestyle and that he had been homeless for 12 months.
She added: "He accepts taking the items - maybe not all of them. There is somebody else involved."
As well as jailing him, district judge John Temperley also ordered Thompson to pay £500 compensation which will be deducted from his benefits once he is released from custody on licence.
