Unsafe Kirkoswald roadworks see broadband group fined
A not-for-profit broadband group has been fined £1,400 after people were put at risk when roadworks were not set up safely in a village.
Carlisle Magistrates' Court heard a site at Kirkoswald, Cumbria, lacked warning signs, two-way traffic lights and a pedestrian walkway.
Cumbria County Council prosecuted B4RN, which aims to install high-speed internet in remote parts of the county.
The organisation admitted failing to comply with safety measures.
The court heard a street works inspector visited the site at Fetherston Hill on 26 May at about 08:20 BST.
'Potential for collision'
"Essentially the work wasn't set up safely," said Jonathan Farnworth, prosecuting.
"It was a risk to drivers. It was a risk to pedestrians."
The inspector described a "traffic-sensitive road, a traffic-sensitive time with school starting at 9am", Mr Farnworth added.
"He noted the only pavement was blocked and there was no other option for pedestrians other than to walk in the road around the particular works.
Neither were there signs flagging up the works to drivers approaching from either direction on what was a steep hill.
The prosecutor said: "There is a potential for a collision there. That was a concern."
A woman with small children had described having to reach her house by parking a car nearby and walking in the road with the youngsters.
Michael Lee, chief executive of B4RN (Broadband for the Rural North), said the organisation fully acknowledged it had been at fault and considered the situation "totally unacceptable".
He added: "We have made changes throughout the organisation to try and ensure it does not happen again."
