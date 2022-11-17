Appleby restaurateur fined for beef in lamb curry
A restaurateur has been fined after inspectors found beef in a lamb curry.
Trading standards officers carried out a test purchase at Abul Kashem's restaurant, Ashiana Exquisite Asian Cuisine in Appleby, in August 2021.
Analysis revealed the meat in the lamb curry was 50% beef which could potentially offend a diner's religious beliefs, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
Kashem admitted two food safety breaches and was fined £778 and ordered to pay £7,107 in prosecution costs.
It emerged the meat had been bought from a supplier in Yorkshire in packaging with no labels, the court heard.
'Bought in good faith'
Kashem, of Pembroke Street, Appleby, admitted selling food not of the nature demanded by the purchaser and failing to comply with EU provision concerning food safety and hygiene by failing to have in place a system and procedure which allowed food traceability information to be made available.
Speaking after the hearing, his legal representative Hammad Fahim said there was no suggestion the two meats had been deliberately mixed.
"He bought it in good faith. He sold it in good faith," Mr Fahim said, adding: "He is ensuring no such meat is ever sold again."
