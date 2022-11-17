Cumbria Police warn of World Cup Christmas domestic abuse
- Published
A police force is warning of the impact the combination of the World Cup and Christmas could have on domestic abuse.
Cumbria Police said both events were traditionally linked with a rise in domestic incidents and said it would not be tolerated.
The force is urging victims to seek help saying they "don't have to suffer in silence".
The World Cup starts in Qatar on Sunday with the final to be played on 18 December.
A police spokesman said the weeks covering major football tournaments and the Christmas period "tend to lead to increase in reports of domestic abuse, when alcohol-fuelled nights out, the stresses of this time of year and inflamed emotions arise".
'Unusual time'
Det Ch Insp James Yallop said: "Neither football nor Christmas are a cause of domestic abuse.
"But environments involving high emotions and alcohol consumption can sometimes lead to violent or abusive behaviour.
"This year's World Cup comes at an unusual time and will run straight into one of the busiest times of the year for many of us."
He said there were multiple services available to help people as well as the police, adding: "We take reports seriously and we treat all cases with sensitivity.
"If you are suffering, please get in touch. Even if right now you only have questions, I would urge you to contact us."
He said as well as services offering support to victims, there were also organisations to help perpetrators stop being abusive, adding: "We would urge people who are carrying out this type of behaviour to think about what they are doing, stop - and seek help."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.