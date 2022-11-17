Kendal shop manager who took on robber commended
- Published
A shop manager has been honoured for her bravery in trying to detain a robber who claimed to be armed.
Sharon Walker, 54, was days away from a hip operation when she caught James Karl Dean at the Spar in Kendal in May.
"I just absolutely launched myself at him trying to get the bags [of money] which I knew wouldn't hold that weight," she said.
Dean, 41, of Birkenhead, was jailed for four years at Carlisle Crown Court in August.
Mrs Walker, who chased him out of the shop and was also injured, was given a commendation by Cumbria's High Sheriff.
After a female accomplice distracted her by asking her for directions, Dean sneaked into an upstairs office at the Sandylands Road store, before he was caught in the act.
"He just stood there with all this change," said Mrs Walker, who has worked at the community shop for 35 years.
"He said 'I've got a knife in my pocket and I'm leaving with it now'. I just went for him."
'Siri call police'
There was shoving and Mrs Walker managed to grab one bag and a handful of the robber's shirt, which ripped, but she then banged her head in the struggle.
Dean dropped a final bag, but as he fled with £1,000-plus in staff wages Mrs Walker gave chase.
"I'm chasing after him and meanwhile I've asked [voice call assistant] Siri to phone police," she said.
"I'm shouting down my phone, trying to leg it after him.
"The people in the shop didn't realise what was going on."
Police listened over the phone as Dean made abusive threats to return, while Mrs Walker provided a commentary.
He left in a vehicle but was later detained, and at court pleaded guilty to robbery.
"We've worked hard for that money and he was going take it," Mrs Walker added.
"But when you think about what you've done and how it happened, I must admit I was in shock, quite shaky. It hits you quite hard and I cried."
She returned to work the next day and later had a successful operation.
"We're like a family at the shop, with a wonderful team and wonderful customers," she said.
"I can't thank Kendal police enough. They were absolutely fantastic."
During a ceremony on Wednesday, Judge Richard Archer told an assembled court gathering that High Sheriff awards were presented to those who go "above and beyond to help bring people to justice or assist a victim of crime".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.