Postal worker injured in Ulverston van robbery
- Published
A postal worker was injured and a number of items stolen during the robbery of a Royal Mail van.
A white Skoda saloon and Peugeot van were involved in the incident in County Square, Ulverston, Cumbria, shortly before 15:00 GMT on Monday.
Cumbria Police said a man in his 30s was arrested within 20 minutes but two others are being sought.
The worker was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be serious, a force spokesman said.
Det Sgt Wayne Dixon said: "We would like to reassure residents we are taking this incident extremely seriously and a team of officers are currently working on this investigation.
"We are aware this happened in a public place and a number of people may have information which could help us or have mobile phone footage.
"I would ask anyone who has seen or knows anything that could help us to get in touch on the contact numbers below."
Police are seeking two men wearing dark clothes.
One wore a high-vis tabard over the top of dark clothing.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.