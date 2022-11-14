Eden Project withdraws complaint over Penrith gardener
The Eden Project has withdrawn its challenge against a small gardening business over its name.
The Cornish attraction had formally objected to a trademark application by the Gardens of Eden in Penrith in relation to the term "Eden".
It had asked owner Susan Davies to agree to legally-binding conditions on her use of the word, despite her business being based 400 miles away in the Cumbrian district of Eden.
A spokesman wished her well.
They said: "As part of a usual monitoring of applications with similarity to our registered trademarks, we have been in correspondence with Susan in relation to her trademark application.
"Having reviewed Susan's application further and listened to her concerns, we are happy to withdraw our opposition to the trademark application to use the name Gardens of Eden.
"We wish her and her business well for the future."
'Seaside resort'
Ms Davies previously said the challenge was "corporate bullying" and it was clear the businesses were unconnected.
In January plans were approved for the £125m Eden Project North in Morecambe, Lancashire, which is set to open in 2024.
It will see three seafront shell-shaped pavilions built on the coast, which the charity behind it said would re-imagine the area as "a seaside resort for the 21st Century".
