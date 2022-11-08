West Cumbria: Child neglect arrests over social media video

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after footage appeared to show two children being assaulted in west Cumbria.

Officers were contacted shortly before 20:00 GMT on Monday in relation to a video, which had been shared on social media, Cumbria Police said.

The victims - two young children - have been safeguarded, the force said.

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect. No more information has been released.

