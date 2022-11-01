Jennings brewery: Doors shut on 200 years of brewing history
- Published
A brewery that had been in operation for close to 200 years has closed its doors for the final time.
Jennings brewery in Cockermouth, Cumbria, has been listed for sale and its production moved to Staffordshire.
Last month, owner Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company blamed the decision to shut the site on the Covid pandemic and the current economic crisis.
Real ale campaigner Stephen Walker said it would be "wonderful" if the site "could carry on as a brewery".
Mr Walker, the Campaign for Real Ale's (Camra) chair for West Pennines region, said: "I know they are trying to sell it as a going concern and if it could carry on as a brewery that would be brilliant.
"The closure is very disappointing, we were told in May that the future of the site was safe and now here we are and it's gone, it's a great shame."
Production of Cumberland cask ale and bottled beer will be moved 170 miles away to Marston's brewery in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire.
Established as a family concern in 1828, the original Jennings brewery was located in the village of Lorton.
In 1874, having outgrown the site, the brewery moved to the banks of the river Cocker in Cockermouth.
The site, which is on the market for £750,000, has experienced flooding in the past which could be an issue for any new buyers.
On the possibility of the site being taken on as a new brewery, Mr Walker added: "The industry is suffering, there's been a major downturn since the pandemic.
"Now, with everything else that's happening, I'd be surprised but let's stay hopeful somebody comes up and says 'yes I'll brew there'."
