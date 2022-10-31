Barrow Owl Sanctuary founder accused of causing birds' suffering
- Published
The founder of a charity for rescued owls has appeared in court accused of causing the suffering of three birds which had to be put down.
Appearing at Barrow Magistrates' Court Paul Rose of the Owl Sanctuary denied five charges including failing to ensure the welfare of 31 owls.
However, the 69-year-old of Walney, pleaded guilty to displaying a tawny owl without having a certificate.
He was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on 2 December.
Endangered species
The hearing heard how the RSPCA and Cumbria Police officers raided aviaries used by the Owl Sanctuary on 8 March at a site near Barrow bus depot and at Mr Rose's home.
Two tawny oils with neurological problems and a barn owl with a fractured wing had to be put down, the hearing heard.
The two counts of failing to ensure the welfare needs of 31 owls related to cramped aviaries without fresh water.
The hearing heard that Mr Rose should have had a certificate for displaying an endangered species for commercial gain relating to the tawny owl.