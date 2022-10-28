Carlisle rapist who hid in sofa void under cushions is jailed
A rapist who tried to hide from police inside the void of a sofa underneath cushions has been jailed for almost eight years.
Ryan Neale, 23, carried out the attack last October in Carlisle after making a series of threats towards a woman.
After she told police a manhunt ensured to try and catch him before officers found him hiding, Cumbria Police said.
Neale, of no fixed address, was jailed for 91 months at Carlisle Crown Court after pleading guilty.
He will also be listed as a registered sex offender and will be subject of an indefinite restraining order.
Detectives praised the woman's courage in coming forwards and said her bravery throughout the investigation and court process "was to be commended".
"Neale is an evil man who failed to accept any responsibility for what he did until the very end," said Det Con Hein Van Der Westhuizen, who oversaw the case.
"He lied, hid from police and was deceitful throughout."
