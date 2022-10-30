Maryport Town Hall to reopen after £200,000 refurbishment
A Georgian town hall is to reopen following a £200,000 refurbishment.
The building, in Maryport, Cumbria, will open its doors to the public on Monday having had blocked-up windows reinstated, its roof and render repaired and the layout remodelled.
It will be home to Maryport Town Council as well as become a base for the regeneration team from Allerdale Borough Council.
The building has been described as a "landmark" in the town.
Cumbria Police will also have a space within the town hall in a move the force said would "embed them in the community".
'Historic building'
The main entrance, on Senhouse Street, includes a glass mural showing Maryport's skyline and the Made in Maryport Cultural Consortium will be responsible for staging exhibitions.
Councillor Mike Johnson, leader of Allerdale Borough Council, said: "I'm really looking forward to seeing the doors of this historic building open once more. It's not only a Maryport landmark, it's a vital community resource.
"I'm so pleased we secured the funding to make this renovation happen. It's an important part of our regeneration work in this great town."
The building is owned by Allerdale Borough Council and leased, in part, to the town council.
The work has been carried out through Maryport's High Street Heritage Action Zone initiative, which is funded by Historic England, Allerdale Borough Council and Sellafield.
