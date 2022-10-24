Eleanor Williams: 'Barrow serial rape liar ruined man's life'
A man who was accused of rape by a "serial liar" has told a court his life was ruined by the claim.
Jordan Trengove was accused of rape by Eleanor Williams, who also claimed she was groomed and trafficked by a group of Asian men in Barrow, Cumbria.
Mr Trengove told Preston Crown Court he was "annoyed" by her accusation, which saw him held in custody for three months and had made him "mentally ill".
Ms Williams, 21, denies seven counts of perverting the course of justice.
'Ruined life'
She told police she was drugged by Mr Trengove, then aged 18, while on a night out in Barrow 2019 and he then raped her, the court heard.
The jury was told she made two further allegations that he came to her flat in Steamer Street, Barrow, threatened her, assaulted her and raped her again.
Mr Trengove told the court he denied all the accusations, adding: "Any male being accused of that would be annoyed.
"It can ruin your life and it has ruined mine."
'Serial liar'
The court heard that after his arrest in May 2019, he was kept in custody until August that year, when the charges were dropped.
When asked about details of the night out before Ms Williams claimed he raped her, Mr Trengove said: "I honestly can't remember.
"I have tried to brainwash all this stuff out of my head because I am mentally ill because of it."
Jonathan Sandiford KC, prosecuting, previously said Ms Williams was a "serial liar" who made allegations on a number of occasions between October 2017 and May 2020.
She is also accused of fabricating messages in which her alleged abusers, assailants and traffickers appeared to admit offences and in which she appeared to communicate with other trafficking victims.
The trial continues.
