Two held over rape and kidnap of young boy
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of rape, false imprisonment and kidnap of a teenager in Cumbria.
The boy, aged under 16, was attacked in the area of Coombs Wood, Armathwaite, on 9 October, police said.
The men, aged 31 and 46, from Carlisle, were later released on bail while investigations continue.
Cumbria Police said it was a "complex investigation" and asked anyone who was in the area between 11:00 and 15:30 BST to contact the force.
Det Ch Insp John Graham-Cumming said: "The investigation has been fast paced and a vast number of lines of enquiry have been conducted, including the recent arrests.
"We appreciate the impact the investigation has had on the victim, their family and the local community."
