Carlisle attack: Danny Hodgson's brother assaulted and robbed
- Published
The family of a footballer left disabled by a one-punch attack are "devastated" after his younger brother was assaulted near his college.
Music and production student Joe Hodgson, 19, was also robbed during the attack in Carlisle on Monday.
His brother Danny, 26, needs round-the-clock care after being attacked at random in Perth, Australia, last year.
Mother Nicola said her younger son, who has autism, was "too scared" to return to class while the culprit was free.
The family has offered a £500 reward for any information which leads to the attacker's arrest and conviction.
"This random attack has left Joe not attending college as he is too scared to return knowing the person that did this is still walking the streets," said Mrs Hodgson, from Cleator Moor.
"Joe lives with autism so he will probably associate college with the attack and never return.
"This has now stopped Joe from being able to do the things he loves most - music - and will never finish the course he set out to do, to move on with his music journey and career."
The assault comes as the family continue to live with the life-changing impact of the attack on his elder brother Danny in September 2021.
The keen footballer was on his way home after an end-of-season celebration with his club ECU Joondalup when he was punched without warning.
It left the former Carlisle United youth player in a coma and facing a long recovery as he learned to walk again.
His attacker, who was 16, was sentenced to three years and eight months in jail.
Following the attack on Joe, Mrs Hodgson posted on Facebook: "Heartbreaking when your son tells you to stop crying because he will be safe as he is never leaving the house again.
"These scumbags don't know how they change the whole course of people's lives. Am done with society."
Cumbria Police said it was investigating a report of robbery on Monday, 17 October at around 15:15 BST, in the area of the underpass between Strand Road and Chapel Street, Carlisle.
Anyone with information should contact the force.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.