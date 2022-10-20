Three Dads Walking: Trio pass £1m fundraising mark
Three dads whose daughters took their own lives have raised £1m for a suicide prevention charity.
Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen - known as 3 Dads Walking - recently completed a 600-mile (965km) walk between all four UK parliaments in their bid for suicide prevention to be made part of the school curriculum.
James Bond actor Daniel Craig is among those who donated to their appeal.
Charity Papyrus said the men had "captured the nation's hearts".
Mr Airey from Morland in Cumbria, Mr Palmer from Sale in Greater Manchester and Mr Owen from Shouldham in Norfolk have been fundraising in memory of their daughters Sophie, Beth and Emily and to raise awareness of suicide being the biggest killer of under-35s.
Last year, their initial fundraising efforts saw them walk 300 miles (480km) between their three homes.
'Completely overwhelmed'
That trek saw Daniel Craig donate £10,000 and the Bond star sent a further message of support during their latest challenge.
Commenting on reaching the £1m milestone, Mr Palmer said: "We set out hoping to raise a few thousand pounds each. We then raised our target as the generous donations came in.
"All we can say is that we have been completely overwhelmed by public kindness and generosity.
"Thank you to every single person who has supported us and continues to support us."
'Worth every step'
Mr Owen added: "We need to do something positive in their memory and hopefully that's what we're doing. I'm not saying we've done it because we're still doing it, and we'll keep on going until it's done."
Their walk between parliaments was described by Mr Airey as "a long journey but worth every single step".
Papyrus chief executive Ged Flynn said: "The 3 Dads Walking have captured the nation's hearts. In these days of financial uncertainty, people have dug deep to support them in their efforts to raise much-needed funding for our charity.
"They have refused to see young suicide as inevitable. Together they have shared real passion for our young people and given them new hope. Together they have helped to save young lives."
