Carlisle: Rail line closed as freight train derails
- Published
A railway line across northern England is expected to be closed for days after a freight train derailed in Carlisle.
Carriages loaded with cement left the tracks near the Petteril Bridge junction, off London Road, shortly after 20:00 BST on Wednesday.
It caused "significant damage" to the bridge, track and lineside equipment, according to Network Rail, but no-one is believed to have been injured.
Services between Carlisle and Newcastle and Carlisle and Leeds are affected.
Network Rail, the company that manages rail infrastructure, said: "The route is expected to be entirely closed to all trains for several days."
Northern, which runs services on the line, said "where possible" trains will operate between Wetheral and Newcastle, and between Leeds and Appleby.
Buses will replace some rail journeys, it added.
People are advised to check the Northern and National Rail websites for information with Network Rail warning there would be "a significant number of unavoidable cancellations over the coming days".
The company said it was working to find out how seven carriages went off the track with inspectors from the Rail Accident Investigation Branch examining the scene before the train can be removed and the line repaired.
Phil James, Network Rail's north west route director, said: "Our priority now is to protect the safety of people using the railway, those living beside it and the surrounding environment while we carry out the necessary detailed investigation and complex recovery work.
"We will work around the clock will all agencies to do this and then speedily make our repairs to get the line reopened again for passengers and freight as soon as possible."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.