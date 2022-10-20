Carlisle rail services hit after freight train derails

A derailed carriage at the crash scene
At least one of the train's carriages slid down the bank

Rail services from Carlisle have been disrupted after a freight train derailed in the city.

The accident happened near the Petteril Bridge junction, off London Road, shortly before 21:30 BST on Wednesday.

Nobody was believed to have been injured in the incident, a Cumbria Police spokesman said.

Buses have replaced Northern trains between Carlisle and Appleby and Wetheral. West Coast Main Line services are not affected.

