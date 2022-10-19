Penrith man who followed shop manager to steal bag jailed
- Published
A man who tried to rob a shop manager in broad daylight after following him has been jailed for almost two years.
Neil Barry Bailey pursued his victim down an alley in Penrith before cornering the man in his car and demanding he hand over a laptop bag containing paperwork.
Prosecutors at Carlisle Crown Court said it was a "determined effort to rob" which left the victim afraid.
Bailey, 42, was jailed for 22 months after admitting attempted robbery.
As the shop manager locked up his premises in Penrith town centre at about 16:30 BST on 24 July, he noticed Bailey and another man loitering nearby, the court heard.
As the man walked through an alley towards his car, Bailey put his arm around him and said "sorry mate", prosecutor Gerard Rogerson said.
Bailey, who has 143 offences on his criminal record, then repeatedly prevented the manager from driving away after he had got into his car.
'Distressing and frightening'
As the driver wound a window down slightly, Bailey demanded: "The bag. Give me the bag or I'm going to put the window in."
He then punched the glass, leaving a mark, Mr Rogerson said, adding: "This was not a quick bag-snatch. This was a determined effort to approach and rob."
The man called police and was able to drive away, later stating: "It is shocking that something of this nature could occur in broad daylight.
When police approached Bailey, he sprayed cola at them, damaged the light of a patrol vehicle and goaded a dog to the point that it bit him.
Bailey, of Rowcliffe Lane in Penrith, also admitted resisting police and criminal damage.
Judge Nicholas Barker it was "no doubt a distressing and frightening experience" for Bailey's victim.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.