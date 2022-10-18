Kendal Museum burglar jailed for a year
A burglar who went on a spree which included breaking into a museum has been jailed for a year.
Mason Aplin, 27, stole £5,000 worth of computer equipment from an office and weeks later smashed a window at Kendal Museum.
He also tried but failed to steal a bike from a flat block, Carlisle Crown Court heard,
Aplin, who admitted two burglaries and one attempted break-in, was funding a drug addiction, the court heard.
The 27-year-old was caught on CCTV acting oddly after breaking into Scratch Creative at Kentgate Place in Beezon Road on 27 May, prosecutor Tim Evans said.
'Extremely sorry'
Aplin, of Back Lane, Kendal, was seen sitting in the web design business's foyer for an hour before taking computer equipment worth £5,000, which was later found in a nearby park.
He was arrested and released on bail, but on 26 June he was caught again on camera doing a "double-take" as he walked past an apartment building on Highgate and seeing a bike inside.
He tried to force entry with the CCTV recording him say "I am going to get this bike, I will get this bike", but ultimately he failed in his bid, Mr Evans said.
At about 03:00 BST he smashed a window at Kendal Museum but fled when the alarm sounded before he could steal anything, Mr Evans said.
In mitigation, Kim Whittlestone said Aplin was "extremely sorry" for the crimes, adding: "He doesn't shy away from the fact he is a young man, 27 years of age, who has a significant drug addiction. It was to fund that drug addiction that he committed these offences."
