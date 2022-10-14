Carlisle stab-threat robber jailed for offending on licence
A man who threatened to stab two people days after being released from prison has been jailed.
Barrie Lee, 36, told a man and a teenager to give him money or they would be stabbed within moments of each other in Carlisle on 29 March 2021.
The 17-year-old victim said he still had nightmares and felt he would never return to his old self, a court heard.
Lee was jailed for three years and three months after admitting two attempted robberies.
Carlisle Crown Court heard Lee was jailed for four years in 2019 for a robbery and attempted robbery in Workington, but was released from prison on licence 12 days before the latest offences.
At about 18:00 BST Lee followed a man in Bank Street and told him "give me some money or I will stab you", prosecutor Gerard Rogerson said.
'Scared and worried'
Lee then crossed the street and approached a group of youths, prompting the first victim to call police and provide a commentary both of what had just happened to him and what was then unfolding.
Lee initially spoke to some of the youths as another 17-year-old boy used the Halifax ATM to withdraw cash.
Lee's tone lurched from "angry to upset", the court heard and he turned to the boy, who noted Lee looked "dead in the eyes", before saying: "I want a tenner or I will stab you."
Mr Rogerson said: "He felt scared and worried."
In a detailed impact statement, the teenager spoke of suffering nightmares, struggling to sleep, of feeling paranoid when outside and of doubting whether he would ever return to "my old self".
When interviewed by police, Lee, previously of Workington, spoke of being "drunk by dinnertime that day", and having no recollection of the crimes.
