Durham Cathedral interior illuminated in stunning colours
- Published
Colourful kaleidoscope patterns are being projected on the inside of a nearly 800-year-old cathedral.
The sound and light show at Durham Cathedral has been created by Luxmuralis and runs until Sunday.
Organisers say the idea behind it is to bring the "natural world to life" and allow people to pause and think about how to protect it.
It is the first time the now sold-out event has been put on in the North East.
The projections can only be seen at the ticketed event during evenings until Sunday.
Andrew Usher, Durham Cathedral's visitor experience officer, said: "It is like nothing we've ever done before.
"From the high vaulted ceiling and colossal pillars of the nave to the intricate carvings in the Galilee Chapel - this new installation will give people a different perspective on the spaces in the cathedral they know so well."
Peter Walker, one of the artists behind Luxmuralis said: "We are delighted to bring our work to Durham and present it within the world-renowned interior of the stunning cathedral.
"We aim to bring the architecture to life, and allow visitors to the installation a chance to see this place of wonder for over a 1,000 years, as never seen before."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
All pictures subject to copyright