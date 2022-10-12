Scafell Pike: Walker missing on England's highest peak found dead
A walker who went missing at the top of England's highest mountain has been found dead, a search team has said.
The man got separated from his friends on the Lake District's Scafell Pike in "very windy", cold and misty conditions at about 21:30 BST on Saturday, Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team (WMRT) said.
He was found by search volunteers above Dropping Crag at about 19:00 on Sunday.
Offering the team's sympathies, a WMRT spokesman said the man's body had been handed to police.
He said it had been the 109th time the WMRT had been called out in 2022.
Twenty WMRT volunteers took part in the search, along with members of the Duddon and Furness, Cockermouth, Keswick and RAF mountain rescues services.
