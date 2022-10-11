Eleanor Williams: Barrow woman denies making up rape and abuse claims
A woman has denied making false claims that she was raped by a series of men over a three-year period.
Eleanor Williams, 21, from Barrow in Cumbria, pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice when she appeared at Preston Crown Court.
The prosecution says she falsified evidence she had been drugged and threatened by men who had sex with her.
They also claim she made up evidence she was taken to Ibiza to be abused and made to work in an Amsterdam brothel.
The trial continues.
