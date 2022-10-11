Ryan Thompson death: Two cyclists urged to help after man died on road
Two cyclists are being urged to come forward to help piece together the final moments of a young man who died walking home after a night out.
Ryan Thompson was hit by a car during the early hours of Friday, 23 September in Denton Street, Carlisle.
CCTV showed the 21-year-old "apparently going to sleep" on the road before he was struck by a driver who failed to see him because it was dark and foggy.
An inquest has been formally opened and adjourned until February.
Cumbria Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses from anyone who saw what happened, including two cyclists who were seen in the Denton Holme area shortly before the collision just before 03:50 BST.
The driver of the Audi car involved, a local man in his 60s, remained at the scene.
Mr Thompson, of Stanhope Road, was described by his father, also called Ryan, as "kind, funny and clever" and had a "smile that would light up a room and a sense of humour to match".
His mother said her son was "a kind and gentle soul who would do anything to help anyone".
Opening the inquest on Tuesday, Robert Cohen, one of Cumbria's assistant coroners, noted Mr Thompson had been on a night out with friends before setting off to walk home alone in the early hours.
"CCTV then captures him sitting/lying down on the road," he said.
"He sits up at one point but then remains on his side apparently going to sleep and is run over by a car which did not see him in the dark and on a foggy night."
The inquest was adjourned until a preliminary date of 21 February.
Anyone with information can report it online quoting incident number 28 of 23 September; or phone police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.
