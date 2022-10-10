Hairy Biker Dave Myers praises friend Si King's help through cancer
TV chef Dave Myers has praised his "amazing" fellow Hairy Biker during his treatment for cancer.
The 64-year-old, who revealed his cancer diagnosis in May, said he was "doing all right", adding TV partner Si King had been "indispensable."
He said their friendship went beyond being co-chefs and King had been taking him to hospital and batch cooking meals for his freezer.
Myers, from Barrow-in-Furness, also said chemotherapy was working.
"The very first week before all the treatment started you have a week of going round hospitals, it was enormous pressure on Lil my partner, but Si was the one who drove me around for a week," Myers said.
"I'm doing all right, I wouldn't say I was the best I've ever been, I've had quite a lot of chemotherapy but it's working.
"The numbers are going in the right direction, my hair is growing back, my beard is coming back."
He said after posting a video on Instagram thanking people for their support, he received so many "lovely" messages.
"It's encouraged me that it's time to stick my head above the parapet a bit," Myers added.
He said the loss of his hair was particularly difficult and when he started to lose it during the second round of chemotherapy he shaved the rest off.
He said it was "very funny being anonymous all of a sudden".
When Myers announced his diagnosis he said he was determined to be upbeat and beat this "mess", but warned he might be a "bald biker" for a while.
However, he said: "You can't ignore the dark times.
"There are times when you curl up and cry. My message was positive not knowing what was to come."
Myers added: "Life will never be the same and by crikey you appreciate everything a bit more. I often say to Lil, 'I'll never whinge again love'."
He urged anyone else in a similar position to take "whatever help you are offered, by crikey, take it because it really does help in the long run".
Travelled the UK
He said King had been "amazing" in the past few months, attending all the festivals they had been booked for while Myers underwent treatment.
Myers and King met in the 1990s and went on to become household names while presenting the Hairy Bikers' Cookbook on BBC TV together from 2004.
They travelled the UK on their motorbikes with subsequent shows such as the Hairy Bikers' Food Tour of Britain and several accompanying books.
Both of them have previously addressed health issues. In 2018 Myers told viewers he had been diagnosed with glaucoma while King suffered a brain aneurysm in 2014.
Myers said he was now consuming extra calories to aid his recovery and was enjoying comfort food like Lancashire hotpot.
He said that all the messages of goodwill had meant a lot and were "heartening".
