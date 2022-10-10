Three Dads Walking: Trio complete UK-wide challenge
- Published
Three dads who lost daughters to suicide have ended a 600-mile (965km) walk between all four UK parliaments calling for suicide prevention to be made part of the curriculum.
They arrived in London after leaving Belfast four weeks ago, taking in Edinburgh and Cardiff.
Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen - known as 3 Dads Walking - have also raised nearly £1m for charity Papyrus.
They were accompanied by others who had lost loved ones to suicide.
Mr Airey from Morland in Cumbria, Mr Palmer from Sale in Greater Manchester and Mr Owen from Shouldham in Norfolk arrived in Westminster on World Mental Health Day.
Last year the men, who did not previously know each other, walked 300 miles between their three homes in memory of their daughters Sophie, Beth and Emily in order to raise awareness.
James Bond actor Daniel Craig sent the trio a good luck message as they embarked on their latest challenge.
Suicide is the biggest killer of under-35s and the 3 Dads Walking said young people needed to be equipped from an early age with the tools needed to deal with suicidal feelings.
They have started an online petition calling on the UK government to take action to ensure that suicide prevention is a mandatory subject in every school.
Arriving at Westminster, Mr Airey said: "It's been a long journey, and it's quite weird to be here."
Mr Owen said: "There's a sense of partial achievement, obviously we still want to get suicide prevention on the school curriculum.
"We've done as much as we can as the three dads so now it's up to society and government to back us up and try and save some young lives."
Mr Palmer said: "It's World Mental Health Day and people can help make a difference on this very special day...help us get this petition into parliament."
"If Beth, Sophie and Emily had been more aware they could still be here now.
"We know, and these people here with us now, who have also lost loved ones, also know, if you put these changes into place I believe it'll make a massive difference and save lives."
A UK government spokesperson said all children were taught about mental health as part of the mandatory "Relationships, Sex and Health Education" part of the curriculum, which, they said, "helps them recognise and manage issues to prevent suicide".
"This includes understanding that experiencing mental ill-health is not uncommon and how to seek support for themselves or someone else," they added.
A Scottish Government spokesperson said it was committed to improving support to help prevent suicide and mental health and wellbeing was being "embedded" across school environments .
They added the Mental Health in Schools Working Group had also developed training for school staff, which included suicide awareness.
A spokesperson for the Welsh Government said young people's mental health "should be central to all school experiences" and health and wellbeing would be part of the new Curriculum for Wales, which is starting to be rolled out.
"We recognise the importance of talking about suicide which is why we have published specific guidance, which will help adults who work with young people to respond to issues of suicide and self-harm," they added.
A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Executive said schools provided opportunities for pupils to learn how to be "healthy and resilient" to deal with mental health issues.
They added the Education Authority had a range of wellbeing training programmes for school staff, a critical incident response team and "multiple services" whose work had an impact on children and young people's health and wellbeing.
