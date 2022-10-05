£11m Cumbria University Barrow campus plan approved in principle
Plans for a £10.9m university campus in Barrow have been approved in principle.
Barrow Borough Council's planning committee agreed to the University of Cumbria's plan subject to issues around drainage, parking and accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists being sorted.
The councillors were told the campus at the end of Buccleuch Dock Road was a "once-in-a-generation" opportunity.
Several council departments had recommended it be refused because of unsettled issues.
But planning officer Maureen Smith recommended that committee members supported the principle of the scheme subject to the resolution of the issues, with the ultimate approval to be made by the council's head of development management.
Councillors were told the campus would expect to have 1,400 students within a decade, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Planning committee members unanimously supported Ms Smith's recommendations.
"[The campus] is long overdue," councillor Bill McEwan said, adding: "It's a great thing for the town and I'm really looking forward to it going ahead."
