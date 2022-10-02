'Seamless' pledge on Barrow waste collection changeover
- Published
The leader of a Cumbria council has pledged that the transition back to a council-run waste collection service will be "as seamless as possible".
Barrow Borough Council will be taking over waste and recycling operations on 10 October, after the contract with FCC Environment was terminated early.
The firm had faced strike action over pay and was criticised over problems with the collections.
Residents are being told to put their bins and recycling out as normal.
The council said the ending of the contract with FCC had been "mutually and amicably agreed ahead of the start of Westmorland and Furness Council next year".
The new unitary authority will take over from Barrow Borough Council, South Lakeland District, Eden District Council and Cumbria County Council next year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Labour council leader Ann Thomson said: "A huge amount of work has been ongoing between both the council and FCC Environment.
"People won't need to do anything differently. Please put bins and recycling out as normal."
FCC currently operates the non-statutory service of garden waste collection, and there will be no change to this when the transfer takes place.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.