Lake District: Sausage dogs rescued from fell after owners got lost
Two sausage dogs and their owners have been rescued from a Lake District fell.
The couple were walking on Gowbarrow Fell on Thursday evening when they got lost and raised the alarm when it started to rain heavily and turn dark.
Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team volunteers later located the party who were "cold and very wet."
The couple's dog pram and a cat basket, brought by the team's vet, were used to carry the dogs to safety as their "little legs had given up walking".
Six team members were involved in the operation after emergency teams were contacted at around 18:30 BST.
"They were escorted off the fell back to the team Land Rover and dropped back at their hotel," as spokesperson added.
