Aira Force: Man rescued after 66ft Lake District waterfall slip
A man has been rescued after falling 66ft (20m) at a popular waterfall.
He suffered injuries to his head, shoulder and back in the fall at Aira Force in the Lake District at about 15:00 BST on Saturday, the Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team said.
Ropes were used to pull him out of the gorge before he was taken to hospital by ambulance.
A team spokesman wished him a "speedy recovery" and urged sightseers to take care near the waterfall's edge.
Mountain rescue volunteers were already out at Red Tarn, at the base of Helvellyn, helping a woman who had slipped and sustained a suspected fractured ankle when the call from the waterfall near Ullswater came through.
Several members of the public had climbed down the waterfall to assist the man, while firefighters and road and air ambulances were also on their way.
A spokesman said 24 volunteers from the mountain rescue team took part, adding: "The team wish the male a speedy recovery from his injuries and ordeal.
"Aira Force is a popular place for members of the public and we have been to numerous incidents there this year.
"We would like to remind everyone to take care when near the edges of the waterfalls as they can be slippery."
