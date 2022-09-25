Make a Difference Awards: Cumbria community champions honoured
- Published
People who go above and beyond in their community in Cumbria have been honoured at an awards ceremony.
BBC Radio Cumbria's Make a Difference Awards were held in Carlisle on Saturday.
Categories included volunteers, good neighbours, key workers, carers, community groups and environmentalists.
Make a Difference was set up by the BBC at the start of the first lockdown in March 2020 to help those needing support.
Nine million people have interacted with the scheme across all 39 local BBC radio stations.
Earlier this year local listeners were asked to nominate individuals and organisations who deserved special recognition for their efforts.
Winners included Oliver Voysey who raised £250,000 in lockdown to help save the Lake District Calvert Trust from closure,
Also recognised was community group The Friends of Carlisle's Victorian and Turkish Baths for their campaign to protect the future of the 138-year-old baths in Carlisle.
The winners in the eight categories were:
- Fundraiser award - Oliver Voysey
- Volunteer award - Laura Payne
- Carer award - Shaun Moore
- Great neighbour award - Audrey Johnston
- Environmental award - Wild Ennerdale
- Key worker award - Karen Edmondson
- Together award - Toby Ryland
- Community group award - Friends of Carlisle Victorian and Turkish Baths
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.