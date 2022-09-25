Carlisle pedestrian killed in crash named
A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Cumbria has been named by police.
The collision happened just before 03:50 BST on Friday in Denton Street, Carlisle.
Ryan Thompson, 21, of Stanhope Road, Carlisle, died at the scene, police said.
Cumbria Police is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash which involved an Audi, and said no arrests had been made.
