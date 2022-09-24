Angry Dan mural project 'brings colour' to Cleator Moor
A street artist is "bringing colour" to a Cumbrian town in a project inspired by five great British artists.
Angry Dan is creating five murals in Cleator Moor to celebrate the work of William Wordsworth, JMW Turner, Beatrix Potter, John Ruskin and LS Lowry.
The street artist and poet's latest work is influenced by the area's "historic importance as a location for artistic inspiration".
He said the response from the local community has been "fantastic".
"So many people of all ages have come up to say hello and ask about the project.
"I ran out of white acrylic paint yesterday, and a local artist, Richard Wood, invited me to his studio and gave me a pot of his own supply."
Angry Dan, from Walthamstow, east London, is known for his vibrant colours and memorable rhymes - writing an original limerick which he paints on each mural.
One of the five murals is now complete on the Columba Club - the former Co-op - in the town square.
The 38-year-old said it "seemed fitting" the mural should be dedicated to Lowry's time in the town.
"It's a building that LS Lowry came and painted and drew in the 1950s, so this mural specifically is about that artwork," he said.
"And it's a limerick poem - a five-line poem - which I've written on a pen pot with three crayons in to represent the pastel that Lowry used."
During his time in the town, the artist is carrying out a series of limerick-writing workshops with children and young adults.
