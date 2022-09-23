Barrow-in-Furness MoD officer sentenced for making child abuse images
- Published
A former Ministry of Defence police officer who stored images of child abuse has been spared a jail sentence.
Andrew Stevenson, 24, was a firearms officer based at Barrow-in-Furness when he made 165 indecent images.
Following a tip-off, police raided his home in Ulverston in August 2021 and found the images on devices including 94 of the most serious nature.
Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court, he admitted making indecent images and received a three-year community order.
Stevenson, who had been suspended from duty, has since been sacked.
The court heard that one illegal image was found on an iPhone which was seized along with an iPad and desktop computer.
More unlawful still and moving images were also found within a cloud storage system which had been accessed eight times in six months.
Folders entitled "13-plus" and "10-14" were also found, the court heard.
Prosecutor Kim Whittlestone said the offences were aggravated by the length of time over which they had been committed, and the presence of moving images.
Some of the films were several minutes long and most featured pre-pubescent children.
'Utterly ashamed'
Stevenson, now of West Park Crescent, Kilmaurs, near Kilmarnock, admitted three charges of making indecent photographs of a child.
Ellen Wright, defending, said her client was of previous good character and was "embarrassed" by his actions.
"Putting it bluntly, there is no excuse for the behaviour of Mr Stevenson and he doesn't wish for me to make any excuses," Ms Wright said.
"He is thoroughly and utterly ashamed of himself."
After an earlier court hearing, Stevenson had "essentially had to go into hiding", staying at home with the curtains drawn, the court was told.
Ms Wright said if he was sent to prison, the care he gave to his grandparents would be "impacted significantly" and there would be less chance of him being rehabilitated.
He has been ordered to sign the sex offenders' register and put under the terms of a sexual harm prevention order, both for five years.
Speaking after the sentencing, an MoD spokesperson said: "We condemn the actions of this former Ministry of Defence police officer, who has been dismissed without notice."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.