The west Cumbria fishing family saved by social media

The patiently queueing public gets first choice and whatever is not sold then goes to the markets, which are back to normal, Brexit notwithstanding. There are grumbles from John about quotas, which are supposed to have reduced for foreign boats in British waters and increased for British fishing boats, but which are still contentious in this transition period. They were "promised all sorts but nothing's materialised" and the market for live fish has faltered, he says.