Queen's funeral: Emma the pony's breeder 'would be so proud'
- Published
The breeder of Emma the pony would have been "so proud" of the part she played in the Queen's funeral procession, his aunt said.
Fell pony Emma stood between flowers on Windsor Castle's Long Walk as Elizabeth II's coffin passed on Monday.
The black pony was bred at the Murthwaite Stud farm in Cumbria by Thomas Capstick, who died in 2015.
His aunt Mary Airey said seeing Emma lifting her foot as the coffin went past was "priceless".
Emma's appearance was one of the most memorable moments as the nation said goodbye to the Queen on Monday, along with the monarch's beloved corgis Muick and Sandy who were also seen awaiting the procession.
Queen Elizabeth II, who was patron of the Fell Pony Society for more than 40 years, loved the breed and had even bred her own since 1952.
Emma - whose full name was Carltonlima Emma - was said to be one of the Queen's favourite ponies and she rode her regularly into her 90s.
The pony's saddle had one of the Queen's headscarves over it as Emma stood while the hearse passed by.
Ms Airey, who lives near Sedbergh, Cumbria, said over her nephew's breeding career he sold four ponies to the Queen but "never boasted about it".
She said the pair first got in contact after meeting at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
'Great honour'
"The Queen knew her horses," said Ms Airey.
"And Thomas would've been so proud to see Emma [included in the funeral events]."
Emma watched Monday's procession with the Queen's head groom Terry Pendry, who attended Mr Capstick's funeral seven years ago on behalf of the monarch, which Ms Airey said was a "great honour".
"It was lovely yesterday to see Emma with Terry," said Ms Airey.
"And - I don't know if people noticed - but when the coffin went past Emma lifted her foot and it was priceless."
Fell ponies, known for their stamina, agility and strength, were used to breed by Mr Capstick who built up a semi-feral herd of the ponies which roamed free over part of the Howgill Fells.
He began his stud in 1962 and said his aim was to "promote natural and traditional breeding of Fell ponies for as many years as possible".
Emma - however - left the Cumbrian fells for a more luxurious life in the Royal Mews at Windsor Castle.
Ms Airey said her nephew never talked about his meetings with the Queen but on one occasion he took a pony to meet the monarch with Ms Airey's daughter Liz, which prompted amusement.
"When they got the pony out of the trailer, it went straight into the lovely, clean stable and rolled around and then had a wee," said Ms Airey.
"The Queen thought it was hilarious and my daughter said, 'that's the way we do things up north, Ma'am'."
Following Mr Capstick's death, Ms Airey's daughter took over the business, keeping the tradition of breeding the ponies in the Cumbrian Fells.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.