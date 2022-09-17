Mountain climber Anna Taylor completes 100 peaks and cycle challenge
- Published
A climber who took on a challenge to scale 100 peaks as well as cycle, run and walk more than 1,000 miles (1,600km) across England, Scotland and Wales has described it as a "long, hard and at times scary journey".
Anna Taylor tackled most of the ascents without ropes.
The 24-year-old, from Windermere in the Lake District, finished the challenge this week having begun in the Scottish Highlands in late-July.
She added it had been an "adventure".
The ascents, which Ms Taylor completed in 53 days, were taken from a guide book published in 2020 called Mountain Rock.
As well as the Highlands, the challenge took in the Lake District and Snowdonia in Wales.
In all, Ms Taylor climbed more than 12,000m (39,000ft), cycled more than 1,000 miles (1,600km) and ran or walked almost 200 miles (340km).
She said: "Being the first person to complete a human-powered link-up of Mountain Rock is something that I'm really proud of, and I certainly hope that I won't be the last to do it.
"It's been a long, hard, and - at times - scary journey, but it's allowed me to travel to parts of the UK that I never would have otherwise seen, and challenges like this always remind me just how much of an adventure you can have on our little island, without having to fly off overseas."
It was the second time Ms Taylor has combined climbing with cycling between sites as last year she completed a round of 83 routes featured in another book, Classic Rock.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.