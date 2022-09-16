Queen Elizabeth II: Cumbrian baroness praises monarch's help for rare animal breeds
The Queen's support for endangered breeds of animals has been praised in the House of Lords.
Former Workington MP Baroness Sue Hayman of Ullock said the monarch had a "strong interest" in native rare breeds.
The baroness is president of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust.
She told peers: "Her extensive breeding programmes made hugely important contributions to the survival of a number of our rare and native breeds.
"We've heard that Her Late Majesty was incredibly knowledgeable about horses and was also a very experienced breeder."
The Queen's death in Balmoral last Thursday has led to an outpouring of reflections, memories and tributes.
Baroness Hayman said the monarch had been "absolutely instrumental" in saving Cleveland Bay horses in the 1960s.
She "sparked a renewal of interest in the breed" which still continues, she said.
The Cleveland Bay originated in Cleveland in north-east England and is believed to be England's oldest breed.
It is named after both its home and its bay colouring.
Highland and Shetland ponies at the Balmoral estate and fell ponies at Hampton Court were also mentioned by Baroness Hayman, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"Our late Queen's very practical, dedicated and immensely valued contribution to the survival of our native breeds, I believe, is another example of her life of service to our country," she said.
"We will always be immeasurably grateful for this service and her generosity and the remarkable legacy in this area that she leaves for the generations to come."
