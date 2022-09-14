Cumbrian soldier predicted role in Queen's coffin procession
A soldier from Cumbria who escorted the gun carriage transporting the Queen's coffin had once told her family she would carry out the duty.
Gunner Rosie Smith, 19, was the middle rider involved in the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
The former Oxenholme Pony Club member is part of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery.
Mum Melissa said she looked "calm and collective" and was known for her "steely determination and coolness".
Mrs Smith told BBC Radio Cumbria that her daughter had told her family about three or four years ago, when her grandfather was ill in hospital, that she would become a member of the King's Troop and would one day pull the Queen's coffin.
The late monarch's coffin was carried on a gun carriage as it left Buckingham Palace pulled by horses, with the King and other members of the Royal Family marching behind as tens of thousands watched on.
The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall until her funeral on Monday.
Gunner Smith joined the army when she was 16 and has been in the King's Troop for two years.
"I was really proud, really emotional, but absolutely struck with nerves for her with her only being 19, it's a lot of responsibility for her," her mother said.
"She's not really renowned for going that slowly, she's quite well known in pony club for being the speedy one in the show jumping team and the games team, and she was always the one they relied on for being really quick.
"She is really, really quite a good rider - I knew nothing would phase her if anything did go wrong."
During the summer Gunner Smith was chosen to teach Hollywood star Tom Cruise - who had been visiting Windsor Castle - to fire the gun.
"He said, 'I can't believe I've just pulled the King's Troop gun,' and she said, 'I can't believe Tom Cruise has just pulled my gun', but she didn't really know who he was," she laughed.
"My husband is down in London and he just grabbed a quick cuddle at Wellington Barracks where her boss allowed her out for five minutes - I think she's pleased it went well."
