Whitehaven cannabis raid: Two charged after 400 plants seized
- Published
Two men have been charged after about 400 suspected cannabis plants were found when police raided a town centre building.
The building in Market Place, in Whitehaven, was raided at about 08:00 BST on Wednesday.
Two men aged 27 and 30 have appeared before magistrates facing charges of cannabis production and being concerned in the supply of the Class B substance.
The pair, of no fixed address, were remanded in custody.
They will appear at Carlisle Crown Court on 14 October.
Det Insp Martyn Park, of Cumbria Police, said: "We take all suspected drugs cultivation seriously and would continue to urge anyone who has any suspicions about any buildings that might be used for illegal purposes to come forward with information."
