Tributes to Kendal man and woman killed in car crash
The families of a man and woman who were killed in a car crash have paid tribute to them.
Jack Willan and Victoria Handley, both aged 20 and from Kendal, Cumbria, died in the crash on the A65 on Thursday.
Jack's family described him as an "amazing friend to so many". Victoria's mother said she was "a wonderful, beautiful, talented daughter".
Their car had reached Stainton when it was involved in a collision with another vehicle just after midnight.
They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Cumbria Police said their Citroën Saxo collided with a Vauxhall Antara which was being driven by a 36-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital with "significant injuries".
The road was closed for a number of hours.
In a tribute released via police, Jack's mother said he was "never without a smile" and "full of fun, wise beyond his years, so kind, generous and fiercely loyal".
She described him as an "amazing friend to so many".
She added: "Jack was a wonderful grandson, nephew, the best brother you could ask for and a son I will always be proud to call mine."
Victoria's mother said she was "a wonderful, beautiful, talented daughter, who will be missed forever by her family and friends and those who knew and loved her".
She added: "She was a vibrant young woman who loved life and lived it to the full."
Cumbria Police is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
