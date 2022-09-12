Men jailed for armed robbery using cryptocurrency exchange
Two armed robbers have been jailed for holding two men at gun and knifepoint in a bid to steal money through encrypted online transfers.
Jordan Barrett, 23, and Ted Richards, 24, used a cryptocurrency exchange website to try and hide their tracks and cheat justice.
They targeted the house in Moorhouse Road, Carlisle, in February 2020.
At Carlisle Crown Court, both men admitted two counts of robbery and two counts of false imprisonment.
Barrett and Richards chose the property as their target as a man living there had been the driver in a collision which injured Barrett's girlfriend, the court heard.
The duo "took the victims' phones, forced them to unlock them and then log into their online bank accounts in order to move money between the accounts," prosecutor Hannah Forsyth said.
After large quantities of cash were transferred, Barrett and Richards then tried to deposit £3,500 from one account to a cryptocurrency exchange website.
They forced their victims to hold up ID while photos were taken and attempts were made to open bogus accounts in their names.
"While the male with the knife took the pictures and forced the victims to move money between accounts, the man with the gun stood over the others and pointed the gun - which had a torch and laser on it - at them," Ms Forsyth said.
"Terrifying ordeal"
When a friend arrived at the property, one victim was urged to make him leave and warned: "Don't do anything stupid and you won't get hurt", the court was told.
Barrett and Richards stole a games console and iPhone before Barrett fired the imitation firearm outside the property "as a warning".
Police were alerted before the fake cryptocurrency accounts could be authenticated. Detectives and financial investigators carried out an inquiry and found the gun at Barrett's address. DNA found on the magazine and trigger belonged to Richards.
Judge Nicholas Barker jailed Barrett, of Red Bank Square, Carlisle, for six years nine months and Richards, of Empire Square, London, for six years.
The judge said their victims were subjected to a "terrifying ordeal" believing the gun and knife were real.
One victim said he had since suffered from depression and anxiety, while the other man suffered nightmares and anxiety, and felt vulnerable in his own home.
Addressing the court directly, Barrett spoke of shame and regret adding "It is a burden I will forever carry with me".
